County schools gather for Mental Wellness Day

On Nov. 9, four local school districts participated in a Mental Wellness Day dedicated to area seniors.

The Highland County Community Action Organization Inc. obtained a partnership with Youth to Youth, Inc. and Southern State Community College to have motivational speakers come speak to area seniors about mental wellness, resources, and preparing for the future. The event was held in the SSCC auditorium.

The morning started with presentations by Javier Sanchez and Ty Sells, speakers from Youth to Youth, who shared experiences, tips and education on developing good mental health. During the lunch break the students were provided a meal from Maplecrest Meats, which was made possible by the support of NCB, Bickel Insurance, Southern Hills Bank and Merchants National Bank. Also during the lunch period several local partners including Southern State Community College, Highland County Health Department, HCCAO OhioMeansJobs, REACH for Tomorrow, FRS Counseling, Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health, Hope House Christian Counseling Center and the Highland County Suicide Prevention Coalition provided the students with swag bags, cool wellness gifts and mental health resources.

In the afternoon the students attended a presentation from Jack Stem, who partners with REACH for Tomorrow for Mental Health and Substance Use education.

Highland County Community Action and partners hope to make this an annual event for the area high schools. People can call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org for themselves or if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.

Submitted by Tara Campbell, deputy director, Highland County Community Action.

Highland County students listen to a speaker at Mental Wellness Day. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/11/web1_Wellness.jpg Highland County students listen to a speaker at Mental Wellness Day. Submitted photo