Breakfast at the Manger

All preschool thru elementary age children, and their parents, are invited to the second annual “Breakfast at the Manger” at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Bainbridge Church of Christ. The morning includes the re-enactment of the real Christmas story, creating your own pancakes with gummie worms, marshmallows, sweet tarts, etc., designing your own Christmas ornament, decorating homemade sugar cookies, and even petting some farm animals. This event is free and reservations are not required. The church is located at 3812 U.S. Route 50, Bainbridge. For additional information please contact the church office at 740-634-3925.

Christmas in Marshall

The Marshall School Committee will host Christmas in Marshall from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3 at the Marshall School Gymnasium. Turkey and dressing, homemade noodles, mashed potatoes and all the trimmings. A freewill donation will be accepted. Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected to drop by for a visit and pictures. A benefit auction to help replace the gym windows will begin at 6:30 p.m. Auction donations would be appreciated. For more information call Kristi Grover at 937-402-0365 ort Karen Sheeley at 937-763-2421.

Hillsboro Finance Committee

The Hillsboro City Council Finance Committee will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 at 130 N. High St. to finalize the 2023 budget.

Election board audit

The Highland County Democratic Women and the Highland County Democratic Central and Executive committees will hold their annual joint carry-in Christmas dinner and auction at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 at the VFW Hall (behind the Dairy Queen on U.S. Route 50). The speaker will be Samantha Meadows, the 2022 Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress, 2nd District. Meat, drinks and table service will be provided. Bring a covered dish and an auction item. The public is invited.

OSHIIP at senior center

The Ohio Department of Insurance (OSHIIP) will be at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6 for one-on-one Medicare counseling. Get tips on how to enroll for 2023 coverage in a Medicare prescription drug plan (Part D) and/or a Medicare Health plan. See if you qualify to save an average of $4,000 on your prescription drug costs. You must have an appointment. Call the senior center at 937-393-4745 to schedule one.

Hillsboro Records Commission

The Hillsboro Records Commission will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 130 N. High St. for its semi-annual meeting.

Election board audit

The Highland County Board of Elections will hold its election audit at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30. The public is welcome.

Stockings for Veterans

The Highland County Veterans Service Commission and VFW Post 4736 invite you to help provide stocking stuffers for Highland County veterans that are in area nursing facilities. Items recommended for stockings include Chap Stick, sugar free candy, word search books, colored pencils, socks/gripper socks, small stuffed animals, adult coloring books, soap and shampoo, holiday greeting cards and prepackaged non-perishable snacks. All stocking stuffers need to be in the Veterans Service Office no later than Thursday, Dec. 15. If you would like to donate any of these items to help fill a stocking, they can be dropped off from 8-11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday or 1-3:30 p.m. beginning Monday, Nov. 28.

Homeless shelter donations

From Nov. 15-30 every dollar donated to the Highland County Homeless Shelter will be matched by RiverHills Bank up to $1,000. The homeless shelter is a 28-bed shelter for men, women and children in Highland County. It provides essential programs and services that enable homeless individuals and families to rebuild their confidence and their lives.

Free diabetes testing

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. One in five people are unaware that they have diabetes. The Highland County Health Department is offering free hemoglobin A1C labs and finger stick blood glucose testing. To schedule an appointment call 937-393-1941.