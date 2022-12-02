County avian team competes at NAILE

The Ohio 4-H State Avian and Poultry teams from Highland recently traveled to the North American International Livestock Exposition to compete in several contests. The teams consisted of Sydney Hamilton, Wesley Kelch, coach Diane Waits, Sam Hamilton and Sara Newsome. Youth participated in individual and team events, showcasing their hard work in preparation. The teams placed third for Avian Bowl, fourth for Market Eggs and seventh Overall Judging. Individual awards were received for the following: Sydney Hamilton, 17th individual overall; and Sara Newsome, seventh individual for market eggs.

The Ohio 4-H State Avian and Poultry teams from Highland recently traveled to the North American International Livestock Exposition to compete in several contests. The teams consisted of Sydney Hamilton, Wesley Kelch, coach Diane Waits, Sam Hamilton and Sara Newsome. Youth participated in individual and team events, showcasing their hard work in preparation. The teams placed third for Avian Bowl, fourth for Market Eggs and seventh Overall Judging. Individual awards were received for the following: Sydney Hamilton, 17th individual overall; and Sara Newsome, seventh individual for market eggs. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/12/web1_Poultry-Juding-Team.jpg-1.jpg The Ohio 4-H State Avian and Poultry teams from Highland recently traveled to the North American International Livestock Exposition to compete in several contests. The teams consisted of Sydney Hamilton, Wesley Kelch, coach Diane Waits, Sam Hamilton and Sara Newsome. Youth participated in individual and team events, showcasing their hard work in preparation. The teams placed third for Avian Bowl, fourth for Market Eggs and seventh Overall Judging. Individual awards were received for the following: Sydney Hamilton, 17th individual overall; and Sara Newsome, seventh individual for market eggs. Submitted photo