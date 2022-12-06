Tax aid at Highland Co. Senior Center

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program is returning to Highland County. District 16, centered in Wilmington, petitioned the state organization for permission to pull Highland County into its district, thereby providing this valuable service to taxpayers here without requiring a drive to Clinton County.

AARP Tax-Aide provides in-person tax assistance to anyone, free of charge, with a focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income. Tax-Aide volunteers are located nationwide, and are trained and IRS-certified every year to make sure they know about and understand the latest changes and additions to the tax code.

With the help of 25,316 volunteers during 2022, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide had a successful season with 852,377 federal returns filed securing $1,075,441,589 in refunds for 1,251,641 people. AARP Foundation’s Mission: AARP Foundation serves vulnerable people 50 and older by creating and advancing effective solutions that help them secure the essentials. Providing Tax-Aide is only one of the many ways that the AARP Foundation is working to improve the lives of our older citizens.

The Tax-Aide service, which will begin Feb. 6 and continue through April 10, will be located at Highland County Senior Citizens Center. The senior center will be making appointments beginning in January. Membership in the senior center nor AARP is not a requirement to take advantage of the Tax-Aide program. The service is open to all, confidential, and returns are filed electronically the same day as the return is completed.

Submitted by John Glaze.

An AARP Tax-Aide professtional provides help to a client. Photo courtesy of AARP Foundation