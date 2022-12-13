AGMC receives performance awards

Adena Greenfield Medical Center (AGMC) has been recognized with multiple 2022 Performance Leadership Awards for its excellence in patient perspectives and quality. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honor rural hospitals across the United States performing in the top 25 percent in patient perspectives and quality indicators established by Chartis.

AGMC was one of only 10 Ohio hospitals recognized with a patient perspectives award and one of just 12 across the state to be honored for its quality.

“Our Performance Leadership Awards are a reflection of the commitment the team at Adena Greenfield Medical Center has toward ensuring our patients receive the best possible care imaginable,” said Josh McCoy, AGMC senior operations executive officer. “As a hospital dedicated to serving Highland County and the surrounding communities with localized care that residents can trust, we are extremely proud of these recognitions and of our ability to provide services and a standard of quality this region deserves.”

The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX, one of the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX data is trusted and relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across several areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

“Although the last two years have placed unprecedented pressure on the rural health safety net, the dedication to serving the community that we’re so accustomed to seeing from rural hospitals across the country hasn’t wavered,” said Michael Topchik, national leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Let us celebrate the power of rural and honor the facilities working tirelessly to provide access to high quality health care services to their communities.”

For more about Adena Health System, its health care providers, and full range of services, visit Adena.org

Submitted by Jason Gilham, manager external communications, Adena Health System.