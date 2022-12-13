GMS ag program visits competition

The Greenfield Middle School ag program had its first solo competition Dec. 1. It was held in Columbus and was called the Career Conversations CDE. There were multiple contests held and Greenfield took two teams as well as an individual to the contest. Hailey Cornett did a speech as an individual and placed seventh in the state. It was about careers in agriculture. They also had a quiz bowl team made up of eighth graders who placed eighth in the preliminary round. The final team did a presentation about careers in agriculture and they placed second in the state. They had to come up with an essay as well as an 8-12 minute presentation with four different poster boards for their own talking pieces.

