Hillsboro FFA first at sub-district

Parliamentary Procedure is arguably one of the hardest CDE to prepare for and demonstrate. The purpose of the leadership development event is to encourage students to learn to effectively participate in a business meeting and assist in the development of their leadership, research, problem-solving and critical-thinking skills. This year the Hillsboro FFA Advanced Parliamentary Procedure Team that consisted of Danyell Bick, Addyston Knauff, Dalayne Collins, Halle Jones, Lee Ann Vance, Kallie Sharp, Owen Florea, Corbin Winkle and Carter Boyd placed first at the sub district contest and went on to come up just a little short at the district level in Ripley. Pictured (l-r) are Danielle Bick, Addyston Knauff, Dalayna Collins, Halle Jones, Corbin Winkle and Carter Boyd.

