Hillsboro FFA inducts 83 new Greenhands

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter recently held its annual Greenhand Night in order to celebrate the induction of new members into their chapter. The Hillsboro FFA hosted this event in the Hillsboro High School auditorium where it had 83 Greenhands receive their Greenhand degree pin to represent their membership in the organization.

All of these Greenhands have shown excellence in memorizing the FFA creed, official dress, code of ethics and important dates in FFA history.

During the ceremony Kathryn Ogden, Abby Rudy and Brayden Lane discussed community service opportunities. Greenhand members Iker Guerra, Reagan Leeth, Shawn Hottinger, Abigail Fryman, Mathias Hostetler, Cameron Burkard and Grace Allen presented the FFA creed. A slideshow was shown of activities that the members have participated in over the last year. Members also gave committee reports on the fruit sale, job interview, parliamentary procedure, and leadership night.

For their community service project the Hillsboro FFA decided on Adopt-A-Family, where members will shop and collect certain items for those in need.

Lastly, the FFA members got to hear from Ohio FFA State Secretary Graham Carson, who spoke about his experiences while growing as an FFA member. He encouraged the newly inducted members to get out of their comfort zones and try new things.

Submitted by Reagan Eastes, treasurer, and and Hannah Holland, vice president.

Pictured are all of the Hillsboro FFA 2022 Greenhand members, officers and creed speakers. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/12/web1_Greenhand.jpg Pictured are all of the Hillsboro FFA 2022 Greenhand members, officers and creed speakers.