Hillsboro M.S. names PBIS students

Three students were recently chosen to be the sixth-grade Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders at Hillsboro Middle School.
PBIS is a program implemented at the middle school with the expectations that students will learn, listen, show respect, stay safe and solve problems.
The students — Alexis Collins, Wyatt Lister and Erik Remington — displayed leadership skills and proved themselves to be good role models in all four areas.
Submitted by Hillsboro Middle School.
Alexis Collins was named a PBIS student at Hillsboro Middle School.
Wyatt Lister was named a PBIS student at Hillsboro Middle School.
Erik Remington was named a PBIS student at Hillsboro Middle School.