Hillsboro FFA finalizes fruit sale

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter recently started its annual fruit sale fundraiser. The chapter was selling a variety of fruits, meats, cheeses, nuts and sauces, and starting this year the chapter was also selling honey.

The chapter’s fruit sale is an amazing way to support not only the chapter, as well as local businesses that the chapter collaborated with to make this fruit sale possible such as Karnes Orchard, DB Yummers BBQ Sauce and ABC Honey. By purchasing from the chapter’s fruit sale fundraiser, all the profit go to the Hillsboro FFA Chapter. The chapter uses the funds to take the members to different events such as the national convention, state convention, Farm Science Review, Career Development Experiences, as well as awards for banquets and award ceremonies.

The fruit came in the week on Dec. 5 and was delivered that week.

The chapter wants to thank everyone who showed their support toward the fruit sale, as well as all of the parents and friends who helped deliver all the orders.

Submitted by Kaylee Earley, Hillsboro FFA student advisor.

Hillsboro FFA members pictured organizing orders are (l-r) Grace Allen, Jenna Hart, Jacob Seaman, Korra Tobin and Reagan Leeth. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/12/web1_Fruit-Sale.jpeg Hillsboro FFA members pictured organizing orders are (l-r) Grace Allen, Jenna Hart, Jacob Seaman, Korra Tobin and Reagan Leeth. Submitted photo