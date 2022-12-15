S.R. 138 culvert replacement comment period

As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s environmental office is seeking public input for a project to replace a culvert on S.R. 138 in Highland County.

It is proposed to replace the structure on S.R. 138 at the 24.60-mile mark in Highland County. The project is located in a rural area of Paint Township between S.R. 771 and Duff Road.

The existing structure is a single span concrete slab culvert.

The project will require approximately 0.307 acres of permanent right-of-way. The permanent right-of-way is located along a stream channel and agricultural field.

No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.

The roadway will be closed for the duration of the project.

The state detour will be S.R. 138 to S.R. 771 to S.R. 28 to U.S. Route 62 to S.R. 138. The state detour is approximately 17.3 miles.

The funding for the project is 80% federal and 20% state. The environmental commitment date is April 1, 2023. The project is currently expected to be awarded July 1, 2023.

Written comments should be submitted by Jan. 13, 2023, or the deadline date that is posted on the wor email [email protected]

The environmental review, consultation and other actions required by applicable federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried out by ODOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a memorandum of understanding dated Dec. 14, 2020, and executed by FHWA and ODOT.

Submitted by Matthew McGuire, ODOT.