Hillsboro food science team third at district

Hillsboro FFA Chapter members traveled to Talawanda High School recently to compete in District 9 Food Science competition. The team placed third in the district out of 12 teams. The Hillsboro FFA Food Science team spent a couple weeks practicing during lunch and after school to prepare for the contest. The Food Science Career Development Event consists of an online objective test. The contest included math problems, customer complaint letters, and safety and sanitation situations. Participants also use their sensory skills and taste testing evaluation. The team practiced smelling different aromas and evaluating the difference between them. The contest’s purpose is to encourage learning activities in food science and technology related to the food industry, and to develop understanding of food product development, food presentation and food safety issues. The Hillsboro FFA members that competed in the project are pictured (back row, l-r) Corbin Winkle, Chris Sowders, Klayton Waits, Erin Hedges, Julie Bass, Ryan Mau, Anne-marie Odgen, Kathryn Odgen and Reghan Eastes; (middle row, l-r) Addyston Knauff, Dalayna Collins, Abigail Fryman, Jenna Rhodes, Grace allen, Trinity Ferrell, Kelsi Brunswick Ashley Kimball, Hannah Holland, Owen Florea and Gavin Brown; (front row, l-r) Peyton Gaines and Brayden Lane.

