HHS Symphonic Choir visits HDH

Highland District Hospital had the honor of welcoming an incredibly talented group of students from the Hillsboro High School Symphonic Choir to entertain at its annual Volunteer Holiday Party. The choir then continued throughout the hospital with song selections for patients and visitors, gathering crowds as they sang. Their musical selections included “We’re Going Up to Bethlehem”, “Caroling, Caroling”, “Carol of the Bells” and “We Wish You A Merry Christmas”.

