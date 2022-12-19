Whiteoak Day of Giving

The Mowrystown FFA will hold a Day of Giving during the school day of Tuesday, Dec. 20 and Whiteoak High School will be participating. The FFA is looking for donations on items to help them make the day of giving the best they can. Many teachers are in need of items to help with their ideas to help the community and more. The FFA will be collecting donations until Monday, Dec. 19, and will be setup for donations at the Whiteoak boys basketball game Friday, Dec. 16. Anything will be appreciated. Items needed include winter gloves and toboggans, word find books and coloring books, old jeans and thick fabric clothing, small teddy bears and Play-Doh, toothbrushes and toothpast, hair brushes and combs, deodorant and mini lotions, stress balls and fidget toys, crackers, canned food, snack cakes, and crayons and colored pencils.

Food for All mobile pantry

Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio will host a Food for All mobile pantry for Highland County residents in need of food on Thursday, Dec. 22 at the Greater Life Assembly Church, 12145 N. Shore Dr. in the Rocky Fork Lake area. Food distribution is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All families in need from the county are welcome. Picture ID is required for registration and once a year a current piece of mail is needed for proof of address.

Presby Christmas services

A Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be held Saturday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Main St., Hillsboro. The service will feature special music selections and will conclude with candlelighting. On Sunday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day, both regular worship services will be held. The early service begins at 8:30 a.m. and the later service starts at 10 a.m. All are invited to any of the three services.

Christmas Day Celebration

A Christmas Day Celebration Service will be held Sunday, Dec. 25 at the Bainbridge Church of Christ at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome as the church celebrates Christ’s birth with singing familiar Christmas carols and hear a Christmas devotional shared by Pastor Dennis Wheeler. Just come as you are. The celebration will include a special treat for all of the kids (including a fun-filled Christmas activity box for each child). The Bainbridge Church of Christ is located at 3812 U. S. 50, Bainbridge.

North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

Election board audit

The Highland County Board of Elections will hold its election audit at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30. The public is welcome.

Greenfield council meeting

A special meeting of Greenfield Village Council will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 in council chambers on the third floor of City Hall to appoint a chairperson and vice chairperson.