Massage practice celebrates 5 years

Becky’s Relaxation Station is celebrating five years in downtown Greenfield, and the village recognized that last week.

Owner Becky Norman began her local massage practice in the office of chiropractor Dr. Eric Borsini nearly 12 years ago. She got the keys to her own place at 236 Jefferson St., now known as Becky’s Relaxation Station, in 2017.

Norman and Shawna Slave, in the years since, have provided a place where people can come to relax and get pain relief, and for an affordable cost.

“I have always wanted to help people, and massage can help in so many ways,” Norman said. “We try to put the needs of our clients first, whether that means we come in earlier or stay later to get them in.”

Norman said none of it would be possible without the help of her husband, Slave, and her family, and God opening doors for her to allow her dream to happen.

“I’m so thankful that Greenfield has given Shawna and I a chance to serve them,” Norman said. “We love this community and hope to serve here for a long time. I pray daily for God’s guidance and blessing for those who walk through our door.”

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

Becky Norman (center), owner of Becky’s Relaxation Station, and massage therapist Shawna Slave are pictured inside the busines with Greenfield Village Council Chair Phil Clyburn on Dec. 15. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/12/web1_Five-Years-1.jpg Becky Norman (center), owner of Becky’s Relaxation Station, and massage therapist Shawna Slave are pictured inside the busines with Greenfield Village Council Chair Phil Clyburn on Dec. 15. Submitted photo