Grow! Highland County gets $1,000 donation

Southern Hills Community Bank recently donated $1,000 to Grow! Highland County, an economic development program designed to foster entrepreneurship by assisting with small business startup in Highland County. Pictured (l-r) are Lindsay Cloud, Cara Rohrback, Stacie Rolfe, Charlene Huffer, Tracy Evans, Rachelle Trefz, Lauren Roades and Beth Staggs. Huffer, Evans and Trefz serve on the Grow! Highland County Board.

Southern Hills Community Bank recently donated $1,000 to Grow! Highland County, an economic development program designed to foster entrepreneurship by assisting with small business startup in Highland County. Pictured (l-r) are Lindsay Cloud, Cara Rohrback, Stacie Rolfe, Charlene Huffer, Tracy Evans, Rachelle Trefz, Lauren Roades and Beth Staggs. Huffer, Evans and Trefz serve on the Grow! Highland County Board. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/12/web1_Southern-Hills.jpg Southern Hills Community Bank recently donated $1,000 to Grow! Highland County, an economic development program designed to foster entrepreneurship by assisting with small business startup in Highland County. Pictured (l-r) are Lindsay Cloud, Cara Rohrback, Stacie Rolfe, Charlene Huffer, Tracy Evans, Rachelle Trefz, Lauren Roades and Beth Staggs. Huffer, Evans and Trefz serve on the Grow! Highland County Board. Submitted photo