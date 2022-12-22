McClain FFA team qualifies for state event

The McClain FFA recently took its Jr. Parliamentary Procedure team to compete at the state level. It was the first time in recent years that McClain has made the trip to the state event. After placing first at both the sub-district and district levels, the all-girls team headed to state where they placed second in the preliminary round. These girls spent countless hours working on this contest.

