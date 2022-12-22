Local collegiate news

The following information has been compiled from an assortment of news releases:

Myers on Dominican list

Callan Myers, of Hillsboro, is among 285 students who have been named to Ohio Dominican University 2022 Fall Semester Dean’s List. In order to make the dean’s list, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Davis, Jackey on Capital list

Capital University has announced its provost’s list honorees for the fall 2022 semester. Hillsboro residents Ally Davis and Christopher Jacky were named to the list. To on the provost’s list full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.849.

Campbell on Trine list

Gavin Campbell, of Leesburg, a Trine University student, earned dean’s list recognition for the fall 2022 term. Campbell is majoring in chemical engineering. To earn dean’s list honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500 to 3.749.