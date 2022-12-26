HHS National Honor Society inducts 23 new members

Twenty-three new members were inducted into the Hillsboro National Honor Society Chapter recently. The students were chosen based on their ability to display the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, leadership, dervice and character. These students excel in all of these areas and strive to make the community the best it can be. The NHS Chapter is advised by Mrs. Easterling this year and her goal is to support these students in their academic journey while holding them to the highest standard. This is a promising generation of students that will promote positive change in the community. Pictured are (back row, l-r) McKenzie Gaines, Kiara Crafton and Tatum Burns; (middle row, l-r) Samantha Smith, Morgan Garman, Scarlett Studebaker, Jack Wagner, Chelsea Hacker, Gracie Thoroman, Reagan Eastes, Kobie Miles and Hannah Holland; (frnt row, l-r) Ramsey Haines, Rylie Scott, Marah Roush, Scarlett Robinson, Logan Savage, Madyson Hollen, Savannah Sexton, Taylor Leathley, Halle Reveal and Olivia Watson.

