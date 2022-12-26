Adena adds three new providers

Adena Health System is expanding its care for patients with the addition of three health care providers across multiple service lines. These incoming advanced practice providers and physicians are delivering even more options for comprehensive, close-to-home care for patients throughout the region.

The new additions are:

Kyle Brooks, certified nurse practitioner, joins Adena cardiology seeing patients in Chillicothe. Brooks has been a registered nurse with Adena serving on the surgical and intensive care units since 2016. He earned his master’s degree in nursing from Ohio University-Chillicothe.

Marissa Purpero, certified nurse practitioner, is accepting new occupational health patients in Circleville. Purpero returns to Adena having previously cared for patients with the Adena Bone and Joint Center during her nurse practitioner study. She has over eight years of experience in emergency department settings and earned her master’s degree in nursing from Otterbein University in Westerville.

Ogochukwu Udorji, M.D., comes to Adena endocrinology seeing patients in Chillicothe. Udorji earned his medical degree from St. Matthew’s University School of Medicine in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. A fellowship trained physician at the University of Washington Medical Center, he completed his internal medicine residency at Detroit Medical Center Sinai-Grace in Detroit, Michigan

For more about Adena Health System, its health care providers, and full range of services, visit Adena.org.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, manager external communications, Adena Health System.