North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

Election board audit

The Highland County Board of Elections will hold its election audit at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30. The public is welcome.

New Year’s Day concert

The community is invited to a New Year’s Day Concert featuring contemporary Christian musical artist Chris Mulpas on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 10:30 a.m. at the Bainbridge Church of Christ. Chris Mulpas is an evangelist from Centerburg who travels the country delivering his message through song and sermon. For additional information contact the church office at 740-634-3925.

Greenfield council meeting

A special meeting of Greenfield Village Council will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 in council chambers on the third floor of City Hall to appoint a chairperson and vice chairperson.