Lynvhburg Christmas winner

The Hamilton Insurance Agency in Lynchburg donated a TV to be drawn as a prize at the Lynchburg Village Christmas. The winner was Missy Cordrey. Pictured (l-r) are Judy Barnes, an employee of Hamilton Insurance; Missy Cordrey, the TV winner; and Dwight Hamilton, owner of the Hamilton Insurance Agency.

The Hamilton Insurance Agency in Lynchburg donated a TV to be drawn as a prize at the Lynchburg Village Christmas. The winner was Missy Cordrey. Pictured (l-r) are Judy Barnes, an employee of Hamilton Insurance; Missy Cordrey, the TV winner; and Dwight Hamilton, owner of the Hamilton Insurance Agency. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/12/web1_TV.jpg The Hamilton Insurance Agency in Lynchburg donated a TV to be drawn as a prize at the Lynchburg Village Christmas. The winner was Missy Cordrey. Pictured (l-r) are Judy Barnes, an employee of Hamilton Insurance; Missy Cordrey, the TV winner; and Dwight Hamilton, owner of the Hamilton Insurance Agency. Submitted photo