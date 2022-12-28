Lynvhburg Christmas winner

The Hamilton Insurance Agency in Lynchburg donated a TV to be drawn as a prize at the Lynchburg Village Christmas. The winner was Missy Cordrey. Pictured (l-r) are Judy Barnes, an employee of Hamilton Insurance; Missy Cordrey, the TV winner; and Dwight Hamilton, owner of the Hamilton Insurance Agency.
