AAA7 releases annual report

Helpful information including agency highlights, facts and figures were included in the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) 2021 Annual Report. The AAA7 provides services to 10 core counties in Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.

The AAA7’s 2021 Annual Report, “Working Together – Connecting Our Communities,” highlights the variety of programs and initiatives made possible through the work of AAA7 staff, the board of trustees, advisory council, and provider organizations throughout the 10 core counties served by the AAA7, and additional counties the AAA7 serves in Ohio through other contracted programs. The programs provided through the AAA7 help older adults and those with disabilities of any age live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay.

“The annual report is our attempt to be transparent with our community and partners. We want to be accountable for the funding we are given to provide programs and services to those in need in our area, said Melissa Dever, executive director of the AAA7. “Our annual report gives anyone reading it a true picture of our agency and what we provide, and demonstrates how we utilize our funding sources to provide these programs.”

The AAA7 2021 annual report is available to view online at the agency’s website, www.aaa7.org. At the home page, click the “About AAA7” link at the top of the menu bar, and then click “Publications.” Underneath “Annual Report,” click on “2021.”

Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis.Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711).

Submitted by Jenni Lewis, director of community outreach and training, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.