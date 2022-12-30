Cyrus AAA7 director of business management

Karen Cyrus was recently named director of business management at the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7).

Cyrus joins the AAA7 from TYKMA, Inc. in Chillicothe and Control Micro Systems, Inc. in Winter Park, Flroda, where she was the chief financial officer managing all financial and treasury functions of the sister businesses. Other work experience includes Flour-BXWT in Piketon, where she served as the controller; The Kitchen Collection in Chillicothe, where she was the director of finance and the corporate controller; and Ohio Precious Metals, LLC, in Jackson, where she served as chief financial officer.

Cyrus is a Certified Public Accountant and received both her bachelor’s degree in accounting and master’s degree in business administration from Ohio University.

In her new role at the AAA7, Cyrus oversees the financial affairs and treasury management of the agency and all matters pertaining to oversight of fiscal operations. She develops and directs agency and program budgets in partnership with the executive director, as well as preparation of financial analysis of operations for the guidance of management.

Cyrus is a native of Cheshire, Ohio, and currently resides in Jackson with her husband. She has a son, Andy, and daughter-in-law, Emily, who reside in Dublin, Ohio; a daughter, Kiersten, who resides in Tampa, Florida; and one stepdaughter, Jackie Ann, who resides in Chillicothe. In her spare time, Cyrus enjoys traveling, running, personal training her clients and leading group exercise classes as a certified personal trainer. She also serves as the treasurer on the board of the Jackson Area YMCA.

“I am very excited to have joined the AAA7 family and share in the mission to enrich the lives of our seniors and others who benefit from our services,” Cyrus said.

For more information about services offered through the AAA7, call 1-800-582-7277 or email [email protected]

The AAA7 provides services on a non-discriminatory basis. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Individuals can speak directly with a trained staff member who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The agency also offers an in-home consultation at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the agency can be contacted through e-mail at [email protected] The agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.

Submitted by Jenni Lewis, director of community outreach and training, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.

Karen Cyrus is the new director of business management at the Area Agency of Aging District 7, which includes Highland County. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/12/web1_Cyrus.jpg Karen Cyrus is the new director of business management at the Area Agency of Aging District 7, which includes Highland County. Submitted photo