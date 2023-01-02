McClain FFA has been busy

The McClain FFA has been involved in several Christmas themed events.

First, for a couple weeks in December, the McClain FFA officers traveled to different elementary schools in the district in a new program called FFA Member in December. The officers go to different classes with an Elf on the Shelf and give varied agriculture-related lessons and activities.

McClain FFA also put on a modified Children’s Christmas, due to illness in the school during the scheduled time. The officers walked around to different elementary school classrooms and offered the kids a special treat.

The officers of McClain also did a sock exchange to celebrate the end of their first semester. Each person brought in a wrapped pair of socks and they all participated in a game.

Brooklyn Baldwin, McClain FFA reporter.