Greenfield council meeting

A special meeting of Greenfield Village Council will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 in council chambers on the third floor of City Hall to appoint a chairperson and vice chairperson.

Renewed and Restored

On Sunday, Jan. 8 at 10:30 a.m. the Bainbridge Church of Christ will observe and recognize the preciousness and sanctity of all human life. The guest speaker will be Dawn Knauff with Elizabeth’s Hope Women’s Center in Chillicothe and the message by Pastor Dennis Wheeler will be “Renewed and Restored.” The community is welcome. The Bainbridge Church of Christ is located at 3812 U.S. Route 50.

Dems election board meeting

The Highland County Democratic Party Central/Executive Committee will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 for the purpose of selecting a new member to the Highland County Board of Elections. The election is for a four-year term. The meeting will be held at 211 Chillicothe Ave., Hillsboro.

Greenfield School Board

The Greenfield Exempted Village Board of Education will hold its organizational meeting at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 in the GEVSD Boardroom.

Bright Local School Board

The Bright Local Board of Education will hold its annual organization meeting followed immediately by its regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Whiteoak High School. Prior to these meetings at 5:30 p.m. the treasurer will host a public hearing to review the proposed tax budget for fiscal year 2024.