Beucler joins McCarty and Associates

McCarty and Associates, LLC is has announced that Cody Beucler has joined the firm as a senior project civil engineer.

Beucler grew up about 20 miles south of Hillsboro where he graduated from Eastern Brown High School in 2007. After high school he went on to attend Ohio State University where he graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and two minors, one in business and the other in surveying in 2012.

Beucler began his professional career with the Ohio Department of Transportation-District 9 in Hillsboro, where he completed its Engineering-In-Training program. While in the EIT program he gained exposure to several different departments within ODOT, specifically highway management, planning, surveying, design, and construction. He joined the Parsons Corporation in January of 2014 to further his design experience within the heavy highway industry. He spent eight years with Parsons Corporation where he led the design of many heavy highway projects and developed a diversified design portfolio.

Design portfolio includes major design build added travel lanes, roundabouts, small structure replacements, ADA facility design, trail design, intersection improvements, noise walls, bridge overlays and preventative maintenance projects. After leading design on a multitude of projects, Beucler transitioned to a project manager with Parsons, completed their Project Manager Certification Program and was responsible for managing all aspects of the design projects, including contracting, invoicing, scheduling, etc.

Beucler joined McCarty and Associates in November 2022 where he will lead design efforts and obtain the remaining work experience he needs to obtain his Professional Surveying License.

He is a registered professional engineer in the state of Ohio and the state of Indiana, and is a registered surveyor intern in Ohio.

Beucler, his wife Tiffany and newborn daughter Ari reside on their farm just north of Macon and a couple miles from the family farm he grew up on. He has worked on engineering projects across the United States but is enthusiastic about working on local projects and utilizing his skillset to make an impact on the local community. He can be reached at the Hillsboro office of McCarty Associates and by email at [email protected]

Submitted by Jason C. McConnaughey, McCarty Associates, LLC.

Beucler https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2023/01/web1_Beucler.jpg Beucler