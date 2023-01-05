Wilmington College announces graduates

Wilmington College has announced those students who completed their studies by earning Bachelor of Science or Bachelor of Arts degrees following the 2022 fall semester. They are eligible to participate in the college’s 147th annual Commencement on May 13.

Those graduating with honors are noted with designations as cum laude (3.5-3.74 cumulative grade point average), magna cum laude (3.74-3.90 GPA) and summa cum laude (3.91-4.00 GPA).

WC’s December 2022 graduates include:

FAYETTEVILLE – Shelbie N. Rose, Barker Rd., Education-Math, Magna Cum Laude.

GREENFIELD – Camden J. Yates, Lakeside Drive, Education-History.

HILLSBORO – Zachary C. DeAtley, Fair Ridge Rd., Agriculture-Agricultural Business; Brittany N. Rhoads, Highland Dr., Agriculture-Agricultural Business.

LYNCHBURG – Cailee D. Croy, Pearl St., Education-Primary Education, Summa Cum Laude.

NEW VIENNA – Kaitlin R. Armstrong, Mulligan Dr, Communication Arts-Digital Media Production, Summa Cum Laude.

SARDINIA – Hailey. Price, Five Pnts Fncstl Rd., Business Administration-Marketing, Magna Cum Laude.

WINCHESTER – Brianna M. Purvis, US Rte. 62, Comm Arts-Digital Media Production, Cum Laude.

Submitted by Randall Sarvis, senior director of public relations, Wilmington College.