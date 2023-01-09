Bright Local School Board

The Bright Local Board of Education will hold its annual organization meeting followed immediately by its regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Whiteoak High School. Prior to these meetings at 5:30 p.m. the treasurer will host a public hearing to review the proposed tax budget for fiscal year 2024.

SSCC Board of Trustees

The Southern State Community College Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 on SSCC’s Hillsboro Campus, Room 348, 100 Hobart Dr., Hillsboro. Visit www.sscc.edu/about/board-trustees.shtml for more information on upcoming meetings.

First Presbyteran dinner

The First Presbyterian Women will hold a chicken and noodle and been and noodle dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at the church dining room, 457 Jefferson St., Greenfield. Other menu items include mashed potatoes, green beans/corn, tossed salad, a variety of desserts, coffee, tea and lemonade. Carry-out is available. There is a suggested donation of $10. Children under 12 are free. Everyone is welcome.

Barrett at Pricetown C of C

The Pricetown Church of Christ will host a gospel music concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 by Dusty Barrett, a nationally known gospel singer who has sung with the quartet Soul’d Out. He has been featured this year at the “Ark” in Kentucky. The concert is free and everyone is invited. The church is located at 2070 S.R. 131 in Pricetown.

North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

Leesburg Finance Committee

The Leesburg Village Council Finance Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Village Office Building to discuss finances.