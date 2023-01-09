Fairfield FFA feeds local farmers

The Fairfield FFA recently raised money to make and deliver meals to feed farmers harvesting around the Highland County area. The FFA delivered more than 90 meals all together in a span of two nights. It also received a generous sponsorship from Premier Grain LLC to pay for the meals. Premier Grain also donated hats that were passed out to farmers that received meals. More than 35 students were a part of the deliveries.

The Fairfield FFA recently raised money to make and deliver meals to feed farmers harvesting around the Highland County area. The FFA delivered more than 90 meals all together in a span of two nights. It also received a generous sponsorship from Premier Grain LLC to pay for the meals. Premier Grain also donated hats that were passed out to farmers that received meals. More than 35 students were a part of the deliveries. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2023/01/web1_Feed-Farmer.jpg The Fairfield FFA recently raised money to make and deliver meals to feed farmers harvesting around the Highland County area. The FFA delivered more than 90 meals all together in a span of two nights. It also received a generous sponsorship from Premier Grain LLC to pay for the meals. Premier Grain also donated hats that were passed out to farmers that received meals. More than 35 students were a part of the deliveries. Submitted photo