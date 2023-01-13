Local collegiate news

The following has been compiled from as assortman of news releases:

Myers graduates from ODU

Callan Myers of Hillsboro, OH (45133) has graduated from Ohio Dominican University with a/an BS in Exercise Science. Myers is among 159 students who earned their degree following the fall 2022 semester.

Holstead on OWU list

Claire Holsted, of Hillsboro, has been named to the 2022 fall semester dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University. To earn dean’s list recognition, Ohio Wesleyan students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Wooden on SDSU list

South Dakota State has announced that Faye Wooden, of Hillsboro, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.Wooden is a student in SDSU’s College of Education and Human Sciences.

Lingerfelt on Cedarville list

Makayla Lingerfelt, a Greenfield student majoring in social work, was named to the fall 2022 dean’s honor list at Cedarville University. Students receive this achievement for obtaining a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.