Mowrystown FFA honors Leston, Russell


The Mowrystown FFA had many accomplishments and dedicated members through the year of 2022. The chapter would like to recognize two members that have succeeding strongly and have shown the chapter how to be a true and an excellent member. Hunter Leston (left) is the senior winner and Austin Russell is the eighth grade winner.

Submitted photo

Submitted photo

