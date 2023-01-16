Walk-in Wednesday clinics

The Highland County Health Department holds Walk-in Wednesday’s Flu/COVID-19 Vaccine Clincs are every Wedensday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the office at 1487 N. High St., Suite 400, Hillsboro.

North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

Leesburg Finance Committee

The Leesburg Village Council Finance Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Village Office Building to discuss finances.

Election board closed

The Highland County Board of Elections has announced that the office will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 11 through Friday, Jan. 13 so that the staff can attend the OAEO Winter Conference. The office will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 8:30 a.m.

No-cost screening mammograms

No-cost screening mammograms will be offered at the Highland County Health Department from 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6. Preregistration is required. Call 937-393-6266. The health department is located at 1487 N. High St., Suite 400, Hillsboro.

Fall Creek pancake supper

The Fall Creek Friends is inviting everyone to its annual pancake supper from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. The church is located at 11345 Karnes Road. The menu includes pancakes, ham and sausage, white or chocolate milk, water or coffee. The supper will be available for dine-in or drive-through.

Veterans Service Commission

The Highland County Veterans Service Commission will meet on the following dates in 2023 at 3 p.m. at 1575 N. High St., Hillsboro, Suite 400. All meetings are on Monday except for Oct. 10 when the meeting is moved to Tuesday due to Columbus Day: Jan 9 and 23, Feb. 13 and 27, March 13 and 27, April 10 and 24, May 8 and 22, June 12 and 26, July 10 and 24, Aug. 14 and 28, Sept. 11 and 25, Oct. 10 and 23, Nov. 13 and 27 and Dec. 13.