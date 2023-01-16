Wilmington College Dean’s List

A number of area students have been named to the dean’s list at Wilmington College for the fall 2022 semester. To be considered for this honor, students must be enrolled full time and have completed the term with a minimum 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Those from Ohio include:
FAYETTEVILLE – Randalyn R. Paulus, 4.0; and Kennedy B. Short
FRANKFORT – Ruth E. Beery; Sarah E. Free, 4.0; Josie J. Higginbotham; and Garrett J. Simmons, 4.0
GREENFIELD – Allison P. Beatty; Cierra B. Bollender; Josie A. Crabtree; and Elijah A. Johnson
HILLSBORO – Milain C. Burns, 4.0; Blake F. Haines; Andrea J. Kelch, 4.0; Angela K. Muse; and Paige N. Teeters, 4.0
LEESBURG – Caitlin F. Campbell; Cohen Frost, 4.0; and Nathan B. Vidourek
LYNCHBURG – Paige S. Flowers, 4.0; Taylor N. Mechlin, 4.0; Sydney A. Morris, 4.0; Drew E. Pitzer; and Karlie B. Taylor
NEW VIENNA – Kaitlin R. Armstrong, 4.0; Lanie M. Clark; Anna M. Malone; and Erin L. Roberts
SARDINIA – Hailey Price
WINCHESTER – Kameron Tomlin;
Submitted by Randall Sarvis, senior director of public relations, Wilmington College.