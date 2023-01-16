Wilmington College Dean’s List

A number of area students have been named to the dean’s list at Wilmington College for the fall 2022 semester. To be considered for this honor, students must be enrolled full time and have completed the term with a minimum 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Those from Ohio include:

FAYETTEVILLE – Randalyn R. Paulus, 4.0; and Kennedy B. Short

FRANKFORT – Ruth E. Beery; Sarah E. Free, 4.0; Josie J. Higginbotham; and Garrett J. Simmons, 4.0

GREENFIELD – Allison P. Beatty; Cierra B. Bollender; Josie A. Crabtree; and Elijah A. Johnson

HILLSBORO – Milain C. Burns, 4.0; Blake F. Haines; Andrea J. Kelch, 4.0; Angela K. Muse; and Paige N. Teeters, 4.0

LEESBURG – Caitlin F. Campbell; Cohen Frost, 4.0; and Nathan B. Vidourek

LYNCHBURG – Paige S. Flowers, 4.0; Taylor N. Mechlin, 4.0; Sydney A. Morris, 4.0; Drew E. Pitzer; and Karlie B. Taylor

NEW VIENNA – Kaitlin R. Armstrong, 4.0; Lanie M. Clark; Anna M. Malone; and Erin L. Roberts

SARDINIA – Hailey Price

WINCHESTER – Kameron Tomlin;

Submitted by Randall Sarvis, senior director of public relations, Wilmington College.