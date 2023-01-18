WC lecture series highlights Quaker values

Jon Watts is a Quaker singer/songwriter, videographer and multimedia artist. As a songwriter, he has toured the country sharing stories of the early Friends and his own spiritual journey growing up Quaker in Richmond, Virginia and attending the Quaker Leadership Scholars Program at Guilford College.

From that unique background he will speak on “What Can We Learn from Quaker Values in the 21st Century?” on Jan. 25, at 7 p.m., in the McCoy Room of Kelly Center at Wilmington College. His visit is part of the 2022-23 Office of Campus Ministry’s Quaker Lecture Series and is co-sponsored by the College and the Wilmington Yearly Meeting of Friends’ College Committee.

The event is free of charge and open to the public.

Watts’ unique success promoting his music in the early days of YouTube led him to become the founding videographer of the “Quaker Speak” project, for which he spent six years traveling, publishing a video every week and generating millions of views for the Religious Society of Friends.

In 2021, he embarked on a new journey: imagining a Quaker media organization for the 21st century. He has spent the past year traveling among Friends, envisioning their future as a thriving religious society.

Watts is a member of the Central Philadelphia Monthly Meeting, which holds his ministry under its care. He lives in Germantown, PA, where he enjoys hiking in the Wissahickon with his fiance and recording music in his home studio.

Submitted by Randall Sarvis, senior director of public relations, Wilmington College.

Submitted photo