Local collegiate news

The following has been compiled from as assortment of news releases:

Locals on SNHU list

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) has announced that the following students have been named to the fall 2022 president’s list. The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer. Local students on the list include Brandon Lawson of Hillsboro, Chelby Roades of Hillsboro and Teresa Napier of Lynchburg.

Archie’s art on display

Marietta College’s Andy Archie, of Hillsboro, is one of nine students who will be displaying their artwork in the annual Senior Art and Design Capstone Exhibition that opens on Friday, Jan. 20. Archie is a graduate of Hillsboro High School and is majoring in studio art. The exhibition is displayed in the Atrium Gallery of the Hermann Fine Arts Center. Regular gallery hours are 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Berge on Heidelberg list

Heidelberg University has announced the names of 387 students who have earned academic recognition on the fall semester dean’s list. Included on the list is Harrison Burge, a freshman from Lynchburg. According to Provost Dr. Bryan D. Smith, students must be enrolled full-time and meet academic criteria set forth by the university to be named to the dean’s list.