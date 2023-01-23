Tax help at senior center

AARP volunteers will be providing free tax services at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center, 185 Muntz St., Hillsboro. You must have an appointment. To schedule, call the senior center (Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 937-393-4745. Space is limited.

Board of Elections

The Highland County Board of Elections will hold its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 in the board office. The public is welcome.

Bloodmobile in Greenfield

The Red Cross Bloodmobile, sponsored by Adena Greenfield Medical Center will be in Greenfield on Wednesday the Jan. 25 at the Greenfield Area Christian Center gym, 910 N. Fifth St. from 12 noon to 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-Red Cross or visit RedCrossBlood.org and use the sponsor code AdenaGreenfield MC. Appointments are still available.

HSWCD board meetings

The Highland Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly board meetings on the second Wednesday of each month in 2023 at 8 a.m. in the Highland SWCD office at 514 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro. The meetings are open to the public. Contact the office at 937-393-1922 ext. 3 to attend. A public notice will be provided via the SWCD website at www.highlandswcd.com if a meeting is altered from the scheduled day.

HCCAO Governing Board

The Highland County Community Action Organization Governing Board will meet in 2023 on the following dates: Jan. 24, Feb. 28, March 28, April 25, May 23, June 27, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 28 and Dec. 26.

Food for All mobile pantry

Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio are hosting a Food for All mobile pantry for Highland County residents in need of food on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Greater Life Assembly Church, 12145 N. Shore Dr. Food distribution is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All families in need from the county are welcome. Picture ID is required for registration and once a year a current piece of mail is needed for proof of address.

Retired teachers meeting

The Highland County Retired Teachers’ Association will hold its regular winter meeting Monday, Feb. 6 at the Hillsboro Church of Christ Fellowship Hall at 155 W. Walnut St. Social time will begin at 11 a.m. and the meal will be served at noon. Following lunch the guest speakers will be Patsi Dick and Darlene Teague of the Pathways to Wellness Program of Highland District Hospital. They will discuss how to deal with depression, loss of loved ones, grief, discouragement and other mental health issues. Dick is the program director and Teague is the unit secretary. The community service project for this meeting is the Highland County Victim/Witness Program. The business meeting will follow the speakers’ presentation. The cost for the meal is $12. Contact treasurer Doris Pulse at 937-981-4149 to make reservations. All retired educators are invited.

No-cost screening mammograms

No-cost screening mammograms will be offered at the Highland County Health Department from 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6. Preregistration is required. Call 937-393-6266. The health department is located at 1487 N. High St., Suite 400, Hillsboro.

Fall Creek pancake supper

The Fall Creek Friends is inviting everyone to its annual pancake supper from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. The church is located at 11345 Karnes Road. The menu includes pancakes, ham and sausage, white or chocolate milk, water or coffee. The supper will be available for dine-in or drive-through.

Walk-in Wednesday clinics

The Highland County Health Department holds Walk-in Wednesday’s Flu/COVID-19 Vaccine Clincs are every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the office at 1487 N. High St., Suite 400, Hillsboro.