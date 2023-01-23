Greenfield group owns National Western reserve champ

Riverstone Vegas 49H won reserve grand champion bull at the 2023 National Western Stock Show’s Super Point Roll of Victory (ROV) Angus Show on Jan. 13 in Denver, Colorado. Six Mile Ranch, Fir Mountain, Sask., Canada; Zane Ward, Abilene, Kan.; and Coor Cattle, Greenfield, Ohio, own the January 2020 son of KR Casino 6243. He earlier won senior champion. Scott Bush, Britton, S.D., evaluated the 123 entries.

