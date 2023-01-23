Winchester man nominated for ag director

Governor Mike DeWine has announced he will nominate Brian Baldridge of Winchester to be the next director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

“We congratulate Rep. Baldridge on his nomination for director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture,” said Adam Sharp, executive vice president of the Ohio Farm Bureau. “Ohio Farm Bureau and our members have had a great working relationship with him for years. Being a farmer himself, he truly understands agriculture, the importance of the industry to our state and the challenges that come with it. We look forward to hitting the ground running with Rep. Baldridge as we continue the work to improve Ohio’s water quality, enhance the state’s food system and put programs in place to secure the important role farmers and rural communities have in the Buckeye State for generations to come.”

