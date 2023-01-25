The Barn at Hidden Ridge official opening

The Barn at Hidden Ridge, located south of Hillsboro, celebrated its official grand opening with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, along with family, friends and members of the community, on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The Barn at Hidden Ridge is owned and operated by Brian and Jasmine Reid and is located at 6312 Fair Ridge Road, Hillsboro.

“We had talked about building a venue since our oldest daughter was married,” said Jasmine Reed. “When we sold our dairy bar we decided it was a perfect time to start the new venture.”

The Barn at Hidden Ridge’s ribbon cutting kicked off the venue’s winter open house which showcased a variety of local wedding vendors to assist couples in all their wedding needs. The Barn includes 21 acres with all the modern amenities and provides a location for weddings, bridal showers and other small events.

For more information about the venue including hours, availability and more, visit The Barn at Hidden Ridge’s Facebook page.

“We would like to thank our family for all of their support as well as Mark Shaw for helping us through the building process,” said Jasmine Reed. “We also extend our appreciation to all the couples that chose our venue in our first year of business. We appreciate each one of you.”

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

