Lynchburg Lions conclude candy sale

The Lynchburg Lions Club has concluded its annual candy sale that began in late November. The club wishes to thank all those who supported the sale.

Special thanks goes to the Highland County Republican Central Committee, which provided its building facilities in Hillsboro on West Main Street for display and sales area. Thanks also goes to Kratzer’s Hometown Drug Store in Lynchburg and Southern Hills Community Bank in Lynchburg for their great support in providing display areas and money collection service for the candy.

The club will use the profits from the sale for at least 25 community service projects. More than 20 have already received money in the past few days. These projects include donations to eye research, pilot dogs, Lions International disaster relief, Canine Companions, Ohio Lions Foundation equipment for the blind, the Lions Quest educational training program, KAMP Dovetail, Ohio disaster relief assistance, new eyeglasses for needy children, diabetes research, Central Ohio Lions Eye Bank and Cornea transplant service, the GOOD program for all fifth graders at the Lyncubrg-Clay Elementary School that promotes character and personal development, the Peace Poster Contest for all sixth graders, used eyeglasses for the needy all over the world, measles vaccinations for thousands of persons worldwide, the Ohio School for the Blind Band, pediatric cancer research, sight and hearing development, and personal energy transportation (PET) machines for handicapped.

Other funding that has already been given includes donations to Ready-Fest and other local support programs for the schools, the Lynchburg-Clay and Hillsboro athletic boosters, the Because He Lives food pantry, Habitat for Humanity, the Highland County Society for Children and Adults, and the local scouting programs. The club has also funded a scholarship for a Lynchburg-Clay High School senior that will be presented at the graduation ceremonies this spring. Other donations will be presented as needed throughout the year to Highland County area charities.

Anyone wanting and willing to be a Lion is urged to contact any Lions member. The Lynchburg Lions Club meets each second and fourth Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. in the Lions Building on Main Street in Lynchburg. All the other local Lions clubs also welcome new members. They all follow the motto of “We serve.”

Submitted by Jim Faust, Lynchburg Lions Club.