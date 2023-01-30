Highland Harvesters elect officers

On Jan. 22, the Highland Harvesters 4-H Club held its second meeting of the year and elected the 2023 club officers. They are as follows: president, Leah Vance; vice president, Aubrey Baldwin; secretary, Brooke Baldwin; treasurer, Joel Matthews; news reporter, Emily Haines; health and safety, Gabriel Matthews; and recreation: Luke Brown. Pictured (l-r) are Baldwin, Gabriel Matthews, Joel Matthews, Vance, Haines and Baldwin.

On Jan. 22, the Highland Harvesters 4-H Club held its second meeting of the year and elected the 2023 club officers. They are as follows: president, Leah Vance; vice president, Aubrey Baldwin; secretary, Brooke Baldwin; treasurer, Joel Matthews; news reporter, Emily Haines; health and safety, Gabriel Matthews; and recreation: Luke Brown. Pictured (l-r) are Baldwin, Gabriel Matthews, Joel Matthews, Vance, Haines and Baldwin. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2023/01/web1_Harvesters.jpg On Jan. 22, the Highland Harvesters 4-H Club held its second meeting of the year and elected the 2023 club officers. They are as follows: president, Leah Vance; vice president, Aubrey Baldwin; secretary, Brooke Baldwin; treasurer, Joel Matthews; news reporter, Emily Haines; health and safety, Gabriel Matthews; and recreation: Luke Brown. Pictured (l-r) are Baldwin, Gabriel Matthews, Joel Matthews, Vance, Haines and Baldwin. Submitted photo