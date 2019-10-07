Celebrate hope resurrected with the Hope House

A fundraiser that will help Hope House Christian Counseling Center continue to offer services on a sliding pay scale will be held from 5:30 to around 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and various appetizers will be served. Attendees will also be able to bid on silent auction items. Last year’s items included a tool set, Rachael Ray cookware and primitive decorations, Hope House counselor Tiffany McCoy told The Times-Gazette. McCoy said that in the past, they’ve also auctioned off Yeti coolers, weekend getaways, Long’s Retreat packages and themed gift baskets to delight the whole family.

This year’s fundraiser, McCoy said, will feature Christian comedian Shawn Reynolds, who previously traveled with Tim Hawkins, a popular Christian comedian.

McCoy told The Times-Gazette that the money raised helps offset the cost of running and maintaining the counseling center and allows them to continue to provide their services on a sliding scale. McCoy said that Hope House started because director Julie Seaman realized there needed to be more accessible counseling options after she sought mental health care herself and was hit with a fee for over $100. Hope House’s counseling services range from $30 to $80 and are based on a client’s financial standing. McCoy said that most clients fall on the lower end of the scale.

“Julie wanted an affordable place for Christian counseling,” McCoy said. “She felt like God laid it on her heart at that time to establish a place here in this area to be able to provide somewhere that has that reasonable price range for people to be able to get the help they need.”

McCoy said that because Hope House sits near the border of Pike, Highland and Adams counties, they see people from various counties in the area.

”Even though we are in the middle of nowhere, our location is actually perfect,” McCoy said. “If you’re downtown and someone sees your car in front of a counseling center, you’re going to get questions. Typically, you’re not going to have just anybody driving by where we are.”

McCoy said their goal at Hope House is to make clients as comfortable as possible. Through the decorations, lighting, treatment and financial assistance, Seaman, McCoy and the other counselors try to make getting mental health care as easy as possible.

“Julie wants to you to be able to feel God’s love here, and she wants us to be able to show God’s love,” McCoy said. “We had a client come in last week who sat down and looked around and was just like, ‘I love this place. I just really feel that you can tell God’s presence is here.’ That’s a great compliment.”

Hope House’s fundraiser will be held at the Brushcreek Community Center, located at 34 Grand St. in Sinking Spring.

Hope House asks that those interested in attending RSVP by Oct. 25. The event is $25 per person, which can be paid with cash or check by dropping in at Hope House, 24 Water St. in Sinking Spring, or at the door on the night of the event. For any questions or to RSVP, call 937-588-4488. Those who are unable to attend the fundraiser event but still want to make a donation can either drop a check off at Hope House or donate via PayPal at hopehouseccc.com. Donations may be put toward Hope House’s general fund or the Pay It Forward fund, which allows clients struggling financially to receive treatment.

Schedule for the Hope House fundraiser:

5:30 p.m. — Doors open. Various appetizers will be available, and attendees may begin bidding on silent auction items.

6 p.m. — Dinner begins. On the menu: hot chicken salad, cheesy potatoes and green beans plus coffee, tea, lemonade and desserts.

6:30 p.m. — Christian comedian Shawn Reynolds’ act begins. Following Reynolds’ act, former clients and donors will share why Hope House is important to them.

