Wreck shuts down U.S. Route 50 near Rainsboro

U.S. Route 50 east of Hillsboro was shut down for much of the morning Thursday after a semi apparently ran off the road and ended up in a ditch, splattering the road with mud and dirt.

Sgt. Joshua Hunter of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post said Roger Carter, 37, Bainbridge, was headed westbound on U.S. Route 50 near Rainsboro in a semi truck with no trailer Thursday morning when he drove off the right side of the road, hitting a mailbox and a driveway culvert.

Branden Jackman, public information officer for Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District, said no injuries were reported.

No other vehicles were involved, Hunter said.

The accident, which occurred early Thursday morning, had Route 50 shut down for several hours.

ODOT District 9 Public Information Officer Kathleen Fuller said motorists were detoured via SR 41 at Bainbridge and SR 753.

The route was re-opened at around 12:20 p.m., according to Fuller.

Jackman said ODOT crews had to clean the mud off the road.

Carter was cited for failure to control, Hunter said.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

OSHP: Truck drove off road, into ditch