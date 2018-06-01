Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

May 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Wesley Pummell, 31, Greenfield, was arrested for criminal trespass.

Jeffrey Simmons Sr., 53, Greenfield, was arrested for criminal trespass.

Jeffrey Simmons Jr., 23, Greenfield, was arrested for criminal trespass.

Christopher Simmons, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for criminal trespass.

Austin Pollock, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic menacing.

Raye Frederick, 50, Greenfield, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and or alcohol and open container in a motor vehicle.

John Koch, 51, Greenfield, was arrested for open container in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

INCIDENTS

At 12:19 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of Dickey Avenue reported someone had forced entry to their residence without permission.

At 6:58 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of Jefferson Street reported someone attempted to gain entry to the residence by forcing entry and causing damage.

May 29

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Amy Mathews, 39, Middletown, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

INCIDENT

At 3:53 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of McKell Avenue reported someone forced entry into their residence without permission.

May 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Hubert Green, 41, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of a protection order.

Robert Grate, 66, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a vicious dog.

May 31

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jeremiah Dreher, 33, Greenfield, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct by fighting.

Dawn Gragg 38, Greenfield, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Wade Stratton, 30, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

INCIDENTS

At 9:39 a.m., Clark Station in Greenfield reported a subject left the business without paying for fuel. The incident is under investigation.

At 2:17 p.m., Flagway-16 in Greenfield reported a subject left the business without paying for fuel. The incident is under investigation.