Firefighters douse trailer fire east of Hillsboro

No injuries were reported Monday after a structure fire destroyed a large portion of a single-wide trailer on U.S. Route 50 east of Hillsboro, authorities said.

Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Public Information Officer Branden Jackman told The Times-Gazette that firefighters were called to a farm in the 9000 block of U.S. Route 50 shortly before 2 p.m. on a report of a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find the single-wide, located at the end of a gravel lane about 50 yards from the road, engulfed in flames.

Firefighters appeared to have the blaze contained before 3 p.m.

Jackman said no injuries were reported and the trailer did not appear to be occupied. He said there was one person nearby at the time of the fire, but they left the scene and it was not clear if they were the owner of the property.

The trailer sustained heavy damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown, Jackman said. The matter is under investigation.

Jackman said Paint Creek was assisted by the Lynchburg Area Joint Fire & Ambulance District, Highland County North Joint Fire & Ambulance District and Clinton/Highland Joint Fire District.

David Wright | The Times-Gazette

