Waverly man cited in two-vehicle Hillsboro accident

A Waverly man was cited Tuesday after an accident at the intersection of South High and South streets in Hillsboro that saw both vehicles towed from the scene.

According to the Hillsboro Police Department, Brandon Payne, 18, had stopped on East South Street at 3:10 p.m. and was proceeding westbound through the intersection with South High Street when the front end of his small silver car struck the driver’s side of an older model Toyota pickup truck driven by David McAfee of Hillsboro.

An officer on the scene said that Payne said he thought the intersection was a four-way stop. But, traffic traveling on South High Street is not required to stop at the intersection.

Payne was cited for failure to yield at an intersection.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic was limited to one lane on South High Street until the vehicles were cleared from the scene.

An officer directs traffic at the scene of a two-vehicle accident Tuesday at the intersection of South High and South streets in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_Wreck-pic.jpg An officer directs traffic at the scene of a two-vehicle accident Tuesday at the intersection of South High and South streets in Hillsboro.