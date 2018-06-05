Milford man indicted for aggravated robbery

A Highland County Grand Jury on Tuesday indicted a Milford man who allegedly beat his girlfriend, threatened her with a gun and took her car, according to court documents.

Brent Begley, 23, was indicted on one count of aggravated robbery with a specification that he displayed, brandished, indicated possession of or used a firearm, a first-degree felony; theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; and domestic violence, also a first-degree misdemeanor.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, the victim came to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office after the incident on May 11 and reported that Begley attacked her as they were breaking up in Milford.

The victim told authorities she was breaking up with Begley “because he started selling drugs again,” according to the affidavit.

At one point, Begley punched her repeatedly, threw her to the floor, picked her up and threw her on the bed, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said Begley then drove the victim to a relative’s house in Danville in her 2010 Nissan Cube. As they waited for the victim’s uncle to arrive, Begley allegedly pulled out a Glock handgun from the side of the door and put it on his lap, saying, “Give me the title to the Nissan and the key or I will kill you,” according to the affidavit.

The victim then gave Begley the items and got out of the car, the affidavit said. Begley then left.

The affidavit said the victim had bruises “all over her body,” and she was complaining of head pain and back pain as she spoke to law enforcement. After being interviewed at the sheriff’s office, she went to Highland District Hospital for treatment, according to the affidavit.

Begley was eventually arrested and taken to the Highland County jail, according to Highland County Prosecuting Attorney Anneka Collins. He later posted bond, according to court documents.

Begley’s indictment includes a forfeiture specification, a component of a criminal indictment which lists property subject to forfeiture due to its involvement in a crime.

The grand jury also indicted the following people:

Dennis W. Lechner, 58, Wilmington, one count felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Joshua A. Fisher, 33, Lynchburg, one count burglary, a second-degree felony, one count theft, a fifth-degree felony, and one count theft by deception, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Christian Phelps, 19, Middletown, one count burglary, a second-degree felony, and one count theft, a fifth-degree felony.

David B. Willett, 50, Greenfield, one count tampering with evidence, a third degree felony; and, in a separate case, one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Ryan E. West, 27, Hillsboro, one count failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and one count possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Lindsey K. Lawson, 27, Hillsboro, one count trafficking in marijuana in the vicinity of a juvenile, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment includes a forfeiture specification.

Wesley Stratton, 24, Winchester, one count trafficking in cocaine, one count possession of cocaine and one count aggravated possession of methamphetamine, all fifth-degree felonies. The indictment includes a forfeiture specification.

Kevin A. Wright, 36, Chillicothe, one count aggravated possession of drugs and one count possession of heroin, fifth-degree felonies.

Johnny Wright Jr., 45, Red Bush, Ky., one count possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

Anthony S. Simich, 33, Hillsboro, one count aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Kenneth R. Acuff, 53, Blanchester, one count aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

Begley https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_fbrent-begley-mugshot.jpg Begley

Court docs: Defendant threatened girlfriend with gun