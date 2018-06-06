Greenfield Farmer’s Market opens June 7

The Greenfield Farmer’s Market, now in its ninth season, is gearing up for its grand opening on Thursday, June 7. The market will be held from 4-7 p.m. every Thursday in the medical building parking lot located at 1355 Jefferson St. in Greenfield.

Several vendors will be returning, but the market will welcome Kaitlyn Meeker from Londonderry. She will be bringing a selection of produce to the market including: cucumbers, zucchini, squash, tomatoes, a variety of peppers, onions, sweet corn and green beans. If you’re interested in getting to know her and her operation more you can follow along by liking her Facebook page, “Hearty Harvest with Kaitlyn.”

Returning vendors include: Mike from Freshour Farms with locally produced raw honey and creamed honey. Brittany will join Mike with handcrafted beeswax soaps and lip balms. Rita Everheart will have hand-painted craft and houseware items. Heather and Lee Walker from the Cream and Sugar Café will be making homemade baked goodies (cookies, scones, etc.), and the market will also have a selection of produce from Gene and Dan at 9N Farms, located outside of Good Hope. Susie Miller will have an assortment of Amish baked goods including pies, pretzels, cookies and breads. Lastly, once sweet corn is ready, Dave Brust will be joining the market as well.

Anyone interested in joining the market as a vendor, or who has general questions, can contact Brittany via email at greenfieldohiofarmersmarket@gmail.com. Also, everyone is encouraged to visit the Greenfield Farmer’s Market page on Facebook to get up-to-date information throughout the season.

Submitted by Brittany Freshour, Greenfield Farmer’s Market organizer.

The Greenfield Farmer’s Market located at 1355 Jefferson St. will hold its grand opening Thursday, June 7 from 4-7 p.m. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/06/web1_Farmers-Market-pic.jpg The Greenfield Farmer’s Market located at 1355 Jefferson St. will hold its grand opening Thursday, June 7 from 4-7 p.m.