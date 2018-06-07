Wilkin set to join Ohio House on June 20

Shane Wilkin is scheduled to be sworn-in as the new state representative from the 91st Ohio House District on Wednesday, June 20.

Wilkin, a Highland County commissioner, confirmed Thursday that he is set to take the oath on that date in a ceremony at the statehouse in Columbus that will include his wife and children, along with other guests.

Wilkin will likely attend his final county commission meeting that morning and formally resign from that post before traveling to Columbus for the swearing-in ceremony.

Wilkin will be seated in the 99-member House to take the place of Cliff Rosenberger, the former House speaker who resigned in April under the cloud of an FBI investigation. House Republicans said before the GOP primary that the winner of the race between Wilkin and Clinton County businesswoman Beth Ellis would be seated to fill the remainder of Rosenberger’s term this year.

Wilkin won the primary, and will run in November for the full term beginning in January against Democrat Justin Grimes and independent candidate Todd May, both of Clinton County.

Wilkin’s swearing-in was made possible after the House finally elected an interim speaker to finish the year, settling Wednesday on state Rep. Ryan Smith (R-93rd Dist.) after 11 rounds of balloting.

The 91st District is comprised of Highland, Clinton, Pike and part of Ross counties.

After Wilkin resigns from the commission, the Highland County Republican Party will choose a successor to serve on the county commission through the remainder of the year. A special election will be added to the regular November election, with a Republican and Democrat appointed by the respective local parties facing off to fill the remainder of Wilkin’s term, which runs through 2020. There will be no primary election process.

Unaffiliated candidates have 10 days from Wilkin’s resignation from the commission to file petitions to be on the November ballot. Steve Witham, county election administrator, said 103 names are needed on petitions from unaffiliated candidates.

Reach Gary Abernathy at 937-393-3456, or follow on Twitter @AbernathyGary.

